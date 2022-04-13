Atlanta’s a good egg, lands on top Easter cities list

What the shell? Apparently, America’s favorite Easter candy is the cream-filled egg that people either love, or love to hate. Instacart recently conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Americans with The Harris Poll to get a “peep” at the country’s favorite Easter candies. And it found that Cadbury Creme Eggs — the chocolate eggs filled a yellow and white fondant-like filling that resembles a real egg yolk — were dubbed the most popular Easter confection in 24 states; just under half the country. They were particularly popular in Southern states, out West, as well as in Alaska, Hawaii and parts of New England.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO