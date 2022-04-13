Atlanta’s a good egg, lands on top Easter cities list

Pastries are akin to the glitzy celebrities of the bakery world. Shiny jam glaze catches sunlight rays, powdered sugar dustings hint at sweet interiors, and eye-catching colors replicate a universal candy store awe. The lure of French patisserie configuration, puff pastry flakiness, and fruit tart motifs are exhilarating. But, of course, the best pastry is subjective. Some people prefer vanilla cream fillings, others decadent chocolate ganache, and esteemed citrus lovers guzzle back hand-held lemon tarts right after they cross the cashier threshold. Good pastry, however, requires extreme attention to detail and commitment to the craft.
