Pomona, CA

Pomona Stabbing Victim Transported to Hospital

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Pomona, CA: A person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in the city of Pomona and transported to the hospital.

Tony V / KNN

Around 1:45 a.m., Apr. 13, Pomona Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of North Dudley Street.

Arriving firefighters located an adult victim suffering from stab wounds. CARE ambulance arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Details regarding the stabbing are not known at this time.

