ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHaWg_0f7rzpVR00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

The complaint in New York federal court accuses Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%. That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold shares in the San Francisco company in the nearly two weeks before Musk acknowledged holding a major stake.

Musk’s regulatory filings show that he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at $36.83 apiece on Jan. 31 and then continued to accumulate more shares on nearly every single trading day through April 1. Musk, best known as CEO of the electric car maker Tesla, held 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count Monday. That represents a 9.1% stake in Twitter.

The lawsuit alleges that by March 14, Musk’s stake in Twitter had reached a 5% threshold that required him to publicly disclose his holdings under U.S. securities law by March 24. Musk didn’t make the required disclosure until April 4.

Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board of directors after all

That revelation caused Twitter’s stock to soar 27% from its April 1 close to nearly $50 by the end of April 4’s trading, depriving investors who sold shares before Musk’s improperly delayed disclosure the chance to realize significant gains, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella. Musk, meanwhile, was able to continue to buy shares that traded in prices ranging from $37.69 to $40.96.

The lawsuit is seeking to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4, a process that could take a year or more.

Musk spent about $2.6 billion on Twitter stock — a fraction of his estimated wealth of $265 billion, the largest individual fortune in the world. In a regulatory filing Monday, Musk disclosed he may increase his stake after backing out of an agreement reached last week to join Twitter’s board of directors.

Jacob Walker, one of the lawyers that filed the lawsuit against Musk, told The Associated Press that he hadn’t reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Musk’s alleged violations about the disclosure of his Twitter stake. “I assume the SEC is well aware of what he did,” Walker said.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

The SEC and Musk have been wrangling in court since 2018 when Musk and Tesla agreed to pay a $40 million fine to settle allegations that he used his Twitter account to mislead investors about a potential buyout of the electric car company that never materialized. As part of that deal, Musk was supposed to obtain legal approval for his tweets about information that could affect Tesla’s stock price — a provision that regulators contend he has occasionally violated and that he now argues unfairly muzzles him.

Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment posted on Twitter, where he often shares his opinion and thoughts. Alex Spiro, a New York lawyer representing Musk in his ongoing dispute with the SEC, also didn’t immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
Salon

Elon Musk's Jet: The Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk in flight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire who has made a name for himself by wheeling and dealing in technology offered a Florida teenager $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account in 2020. Why? Because the account uses public ADS-B data to track the comings and goings of Musk's private jet for the now viral account, Elon Musk's Jet, and Musk didn't like it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Board Of Directors#Ap
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks 'is a new platform needed?' after Twitter free speech criticism

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk wondered aloud on Twitter whether another platform is needed, causing his millions of followers to call for him to buy the social media giant. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A tanker truck fire in Venango County brought a big response Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a tanker truck erupted in flames at Heath Oil Refinery in Barkeyville. The refinery is right behind a truck stop off Interstate 80 — just past the Mercer County line.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Tesla
WTAJ

Driver gets up to 80 years for 2020 Huntingdon County crash

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man who was convicted of attempted homicide in a 2020 crash will spend up to 80 years in prison. Talen Trice was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated arson and aggravated assault in January and had his sentencing on April 14. Trice faces 20-40 years for attempted […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
WTAJ

Police: Burger King regular sets trashcan on fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arraigned on April 14 after allegedly setting a trashcan on fire in a Burger King restroom in November. Muhammad A. Moore, 38, faces charges that include arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Management said Moore was a frequent customer at the Burger King on Plank […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman found overdosing with kids at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Do you need a second booster shot?

The latest recommendations have left many wondering about the importance of boosters for protection against COVID-19. Does the third shot wane over time? Is a fourth dose necessary? What if you’ve had a previous infection?
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTAJ

Philadelphia man charged after child ejected from DUI crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Philadelphia is behind bars following a DUI crash in Johnstown that resulted in a 7-year-old boy being ejected from the vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13, around 7 p.m., 31-year-old Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr. was traveling down Bedford Street when he lost control of his red minivan near […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy