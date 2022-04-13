ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs vs. Pirates prediction: Pitchers rule in Pittsburgh

The Cubs and Kyle Hendricks will head to the banks of the Allegheny River to take on the Pirates and Zach Thompson on Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson’s peripherals were actually stronger than Hendricks’ last season. Thompson does not allow hard contact and functioned as both a reliever and starter for the Marlins last season. Given his versatility and the lack of power in each lineup, the Under presents value in this game.

Zach Thompson Kyle Hendricks

Seiya Suzuki has been a welcome addition to the Cubs’ lineup, but Nick Madrigal has not quite turned it on yet. Last year’s post-deadline darlings, Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel, have not been very strong, either.

The Pirates’ Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes have looked solid thus far, but it is going to be hard to get adjusted against Hendricks’ changeup.

Neither of these teams is particularly good, but they are both putting forth solid starting pitchers against weak lineups. Expect the offenses to take the day off Wednesday.

The play: Cubs-Pirates, Under 8.5.

