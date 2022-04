Arcadia Senior Taci Flinn signed with New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, NM to continue her rodeo career and pursue a degree in business. Its been her goal since she started rodeoing at a young age to participate in college rodeo while pursuing her degree. Taci has ben involved in rodeo for as long as she can remember. She is a member of the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association as well as many other associations. Her rodeo coach Stewart Kinley had this to say about Taci, “The T-Bird rodeo team is excited to have Taci sign for the 2022-2023 season! Her experience and barrel horse power are exactly the fit we needed for our women’s rodeo team. We look forward to helping Taci reach her potential in the arena and the classroom.”

ARCADIA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO