Hundreds of thousands raised for DS schools

On this Good Friday, some goodwill for more than one thousand families in the East Bay. The economy continues to reopen, but rising costs for food due to inflation have made it tough for people to manage. Today, the Alameda County community food bank's Easter distribution helped struggling families with a meal for the holiday. With the cost of groceries shooting up more than 10-percent the past year, it comes as no surprise, that although more people have returned to work during the pandemic, only to get slammed by rising inflation, reliance on the Alameda County community food bank remains high.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO