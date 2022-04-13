ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Hundreds of thousands raised for DS schools

drippingspringsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dripping Springs Education Foundation had another successful night of fundraising, raising over $285,000 at its annual Denim and Diamonds Gala. The gala was held at Sacred Oaks at Camp Lucy on Friday,...

www.drippingspringsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
KGET

Hundreds attend multi-church event Raise Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Raise Bakersfield is celebratory event sponsored by Dignity Health and Awake California. Hundreds of people spent the day at the event at The Dignity Health Amphitheater in Southwest Bakersfield. An event full of fun at the Park at River Walk. Dozens of family and friends filling up the seats at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
KRON4 News

Food bank’s meal distribution feeds more than 1,000 in Alameda County

On this Good Friday, some goodwill for more than one thousand families in the East Bay. The economy continues to reopen, but rising costs for food due to inflation have made it tough for people to manage. Today, the Alameda County community food bank's Easter distribution helped struggling families with a meal for the holiday. With the cost of groceries shooting up more than 10-percent the past year, it comes as no surprise, that although more people have returned to work during the pandemic, only to get slammed by rising inflation, reliance on the Alameda County community food bank remains high.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays County, TX
Education
Hays County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Dripping Springs, TX
Education
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Local
Texas Education
County
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy