Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $10,000 each were sold in Hudson and Sussex Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, March 22 drawing were sold at Garden State News on Bergenline Avenue in Union City and Stop & Shop on Town Center Drive in Sparta, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO