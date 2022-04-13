ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Same stale answers won’t solve Oregon’s homeless challenges

By Les Zaitz
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Yy9m_0f7rwwID00

A man pulls his belongings away from Wallace Marine Park as city crews city clear a homeless encampment on Thursday March 31, 2022. (Ron Cooper/Salem Reporter)

In the early morning hours of March 27, an unspeakable tragedy happened in Salem.

Four homeless residents of our community died when a driver left the road and struck their tent encampment. Two more were gravely injured, but survived.  Three of the four killed were under 30, as was one of the two who were injured.

Two weeks have passed, but the most important question remains unanswered.  Why were those people camping next to a high-speed roadway?

They camped there because there was nowhere else to go, because they were seeking safety in a world with no safe space. Just to be clear, trespassing camps is sometimes necessary for public health and safety reasons.

But from Los Angeles to Seattle, enforcement actions have driven homeless populations into hard-to-reach, slow-to-trespass parcels, next to high-speed roadways. Increasingly large numbers are essentially herded from one spot to another, and every time that happens the desperation grows. The sanctuary of even a dangerous camp near speeding cars, over no camp, is often irresistible.

Our unsheltered homeless are a canary in a coal mine, one that shows something much more fundamental and serious is wrong.

– Jimmy Jones

So why don’t they just go to shelters?

There are often beds available.  Are people choosing to be outside when they could shelter in a safer environment? Yes, they are.  But there are some things to understand here.

There are not enough shelter beds in Oregon to accommodate our entire homeless population.  There are especially not enough low barrier shelter beds to meet the demand, places where you can bring your pet, your partner, and find a room without sobriety requirements.  We are adding these high-leverage beds as fast as possible.

In the meantime, people often feel “safer” sleeping outside, even if it’s next to a high-speed roadway.

So what can we do?  We need strategic patience. It took us 30 years to get here, and it will take us at least 20 more to get out. We don’t have anything close to enough resources to end it faster. All we can do is reduce the number outside over time.

Any number reducing itself over time eventually reaches zero. That timeline is under ideal conditions, with smart and consistent public policy. What if we’re not smart?

I have worked with thousands of homeless people ­– housed many of them, sheltered others, and sometimes walked them to their graves. The hard truth is that homelessness is not a crisis created by compounding poor personal choices. It may be hard to believe but our current generation did not invent drugs, violence nor bad choices.

We haven’t fallen from a golden age of personal responsibility into chaos. There are larger, macro-economic forces that are cold, impersonal, complex but also insidious in creating conditions where people have no choice but to live outside.

We have not yet seen the worst of it.

All the forces creating homelessness grow worse each year:  high housing/rental costs, too few units, the drug crisis, limited mental health services, and a dangerously frayed social safety net. It’s likely we won’t see the peak numbers of American homeless for another decade. We can only stick with data-driven proven practices: low-income housing subsidies, street outreach, wrap-around services and low-barrier non-congregate shelters. We stick with a generational commitment to the principle that we leave no one behind. That every person has infinite worth, that if we allow even a single life to be extinguished or the promise of it to go unrealized, that we are all the lesser for it.

What will not work?

We have a laundry list of failed approaches dating back 40 years.  We cannot arrest, incarcerate, trespass, or enforce our way out of this crisis. None of those things will house so much as a single homeless person. You cannot successfully criminalize someone’s right to exist, and tough-love approaches have very little historical success.  They didn’t work with the war on drugs 25 years ago and they won’t work today.

That worthy poor, moral systems approach gave us high barrier shelters, “housing ready” strategies, and programs based on compulsion and not choice; in short the very programs and shelters our homeless cannot use today.

We each must take personal responsibility for every soul in abject poverty outside. Our unsheltered homeless are a canary in a coal mine, one that shows something much more fundamental and serious is wrong.  If we return to the failed policies of the past, we risk turning a serious issue into an unsolvable one.  And if we fail to provide people a place to go, the tragedy of March 27 will happen again.

The post Same stale answers won’t solve Oregon’s homeless challenges appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 4

Mark Word
2d ago

Alas, but the hard truth is that homelessness is a crisis created by compounding poor personal choices.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Salem, OR
Society
City
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelters#Homeless Person#Health And Safety#Wallace Marine Park
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
PORTLAND, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Top 2 Dem candidates for Oregon governor differ little in appearance

Tina Kotek and Tobias Read differed little on the issues brought forth during their first joint appearance for their party’s nomination for governor. But the most widely known of the 17 Democratic candidates offered differing experience to achieve similar goals in front of a mostly friendly audience Friday night, March 18, at the Oregon AFL-CIO’s annual convention in Portland.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
newsnet5

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
The Oregonian

Jennifer Drain, 33-year-old shot to death in Portland’s Old Town, was former foster child seeking housing, beauty amid suffering

The victim of a Thursday night shooting in downtown Portland was a 33-year-old woman experiencing homelessness whose quest to become housed was chronicled by The Oregonian/OregonLive just three months before she died. Police on Monday identified Jennifer Drain as the woman who died near West Burnside Street and Northwest Sixth...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

New law could let children stay with relatives

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new law could reshape the way child dependency cases are handled in Washington state. It could lead to more children staying with family members without those relatives being required to adopt them. Under the current practice, the state forces relatives to adopt children when neither...
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Insight

Can the Pacific Northwest’s largest waterfall be re-opened to the public?

Oregon’s Willamette Falls is virtually inaccessible. A gargantuan, inter-governmental effort is underway to change that, but obstacles remain The post Can the Pacific Northwest’s largest waterfall be re-opened to the public? appeared first on Columbia Insight. Can the Pacific Northwest’s largest waterfall be re-opened to the public? was first posted on April 14, 2022 at 6:48 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Dr. Bud Pierce Makes a Serious Donation to His Campaign for Oregon Governor

Dr. Bud Pierce, the Salem oncologist seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Pierce, the GOP nominee for governor in 2016, spent more than $1.5 million of his own money that year. He got a creditable 44% of the vote, losing to Gov. Kate Brown in a special election to serve out the reminder of Gov. John Kitzhaber’s term following Kitzhaber’s 2015 resignation.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
565
Followers
329
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy