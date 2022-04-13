ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

USS Forrest Sherman returns to Naval Station Norfolk

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
 2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Monday after its departure on a surge deployment in January 2022.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) operated in the European theater of operations and participated in a range of maritime activities in support of Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies.

Forrest Sherman, commanded by Cmdr. Greg Page, was in sustainment when it departed. Ships in the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan remain ready for contingency tasking before entering a maintenance phase.

Forrest Sherman operated under direct command and control of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, commanded by Capt. Milciades “Tony” Then, embarked aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), along with the destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

Forrest Sherman’s return is the first in a series of ship homecomings throughout the month of April to Naval Stations Norfolk and Mayport.

