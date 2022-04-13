ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kentucky State Police investigating after officers fatally shot armed man in suspected in killing

By associatedpress
 3 days ago
A suspect in an Ohio slaying was fatally shot by officers in northern Kentucky as he came toward them with a loaded revolver, authorities said.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department’s fugitive apprehension squad went to a Covington home Monday with local officers to ask about the suspect, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency.

Body camera footage shows the suspect “immediately came outside and continued towards our officers with a loaded gun pointed at them” and officers fired when he did not comply with several commands to drop the gun, the statement said.

“Any time there is a loss of life, it is a traumatic and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a statement. “Our officers thought they were going to interview the mother of a murder suspect and ultimately had to use deadly force in front of her.”

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office identified the man as Ali Coulter, 20. Coulter was wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Christian Jones, 28, earlier this month, according to court documents.

Cincinnati police identified the officers who fired shots as Charles Knapp, who has been with the force since 2004, and Mark Longworth, who has been with the force since 1998.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said there will be a “thorough and transparent” investigation into the shooting.

Since the shooting took place in Covington, Kentucky State Police are investigating in addition to Cincinnati police.

