Hopkinsville, KY

Kentucky man jailed in deputy’s shooting death makes escape attempt

3 days ago
 3 days ago
A Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year failed in an escape attempt, authorities said.

Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status, the Southern Illinoisan reported.

No other inmates were involved, authorities said.

Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the jail, investigators said, adding that jail property was damaged.

Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December. Riley was fatally shot after responding to a call to motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals.

Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

