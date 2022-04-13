NCOESC, NCA boards to meet

The regular board meeting of the Effingham Public Library will be held on Monday, March 21, at 6 pm in the Luttrell Room at the Library’s 200 N. 3rd Street, Effingham location. On the agenda:. Acceptance of Account Balances. Acceptance of Progress Report for February.
ODESSA- The Odessa Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, March 28th. On the agenda includes an introduction and reading authorizing the city of Odessa to enter a lease agreement to finance the construction of a new city hall. The board will also discuss a proposed resolution approving and adopting the city of Odessa fee schedule. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the community building in Odessa.
