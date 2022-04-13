Lincoln birthplace to hold event commemorating his death

The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is hosting a remembrance event that commemorates the death of the former president.

The event Thursday will begin with a speech from Layton Carr, a guest park ranger from Ford’s Theatre who will recall Lincoln’s assassination and its impact on the nation, park spokeswoman Stacy Humphreys told The News-Enterprise. Lincoln was shot April 14, 1865, while watching a production of “Our American Cousin” and died the next morning.

The commemoration also will include music from the Kentucky Home Guard Band, a period Civil War-era brass band that will perform mournful music, and there will be a reading of Walt Whitman’s elegy, “O Captain! My Captain!”

“It’s going to give visitors a very interesting glimpse into the time period surrounding Lincoln’s funeral and passing that happened in April 1865,” Humphreys said.

The event will also delve into Lincoln’s legacy and what his loss meant to the nation, she said.