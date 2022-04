Josh Naylor is back with the Cleveland Guardians and he’s shaking things up. The Cleveland Guardians are getting one of their most important building blocks back tonight as the Guards take on the San Francisco Giants. Starting at first will be Josh Naylor, who brutally hurt his leg, snapping it in two, just 10 months ago. Seeing Naylor return after a short stint in Triple-A will be a treat to see.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO