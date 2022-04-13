ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Regional driver testing branch opens in western Kentucky

By associatedpress
 3 days ago
A regional driver testing branch has opened in Kentucky for residents of three counties in the western part of the state.

The branch in Hopkinsville started offering driver testing services on Monday for residents of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties who want a state driver’s permit or driver’s license, according to Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police.

Appointments are required before arriving for a permit, driver or commercial driver’s license test and are available online at the state police website.

State police, the state Transportation Cabinet and circuit court clerks are working to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30.

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

