Regional driver testing branch opens in western Kentucky

A regional driver testing branch has opened in Kentucky for residents of three counties in the western part of the state.

The branch in Hopkinsville started offering driver testing services on Monday for residents of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties who want a state driver’s permit or driver’s license, according to Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police.

Appointments are required before arriving for a permit, driver or commercial driver’s license test and are available online at the state police website.

State police, the state Transportation Cabinet and circuit court clerks are working to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30.