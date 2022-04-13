ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Miller, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Miller; Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLER...CENTRAL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 12:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.8 Fri 8 PM 29.8 29.1 27.1 30.0 1 AM 4/17
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Lauderdale The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer at Jackson ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls For the South Fork Forked Deer River...including Jackson, Halls Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork of the Forked Deer near Halls. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Farmland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lee, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lee; Phillips FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front overnight tonight across East Central Arkansas and North Mississippi. The front will become stalled across Central Mississippi on Saturday. As a result, training of showers and thunderstorms north of this front, across this region, will be possible resulting in heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding and river flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ballard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Localized rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paducah, Mayfield, Benton, Calvert City, Eddyville, Fulton, Hickman, Clinton, La Center, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Land Between The Lakes Area, Sedalia, Lovelaceville, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, Fulgham, and Ledbetter.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 18.2 Fri 9 PM 19.5 20.3 20.7 21.0 1 AM 4/20
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dyer, Gibson, Obion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Gibson; Obion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Obion River near Obion For the Obion River...including Martin, Obion, Bogota...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Obion River near Obion. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Several secondary roads and large areas of farmland are flooded in northern Dyer County. Flooding is occurring around Rives in southeast Obion County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 35.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mississippi A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Haywood, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tipton County in western Tennessee North central Fayette County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brighton, or near Covington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Brighton, Mason, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Asbury, Egypt, Belmont, Shepp, Turnpike, Beaver, Meux Corner, Cotton Lake, Canaan Grove, Bride and Keeling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY, APRIL 23 TO SATURDAY, APRIL 30 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Saturday, April 23 to Saturday, April 30. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 44.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 23. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.4 Fri 8 pm CDT 44.8 45.3 45.7
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

