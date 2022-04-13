Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tipton County in western Tennessee North central Fayette County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brighton, or near Covington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Brighton, Mason, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Asbury, Egypt, Belmont, Shepp, Turnpike, Beaver, Meux Corner, Cotton Lake, Canaan Grove, Bride and Keeling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
