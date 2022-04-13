Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Central Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Wilson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Marie, Fulton, Dixonville, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Egypt, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Quito, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Norden and Beaver. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Comments / 0