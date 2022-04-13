ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 05:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
County
Douglas County, OR
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow expected with slushy roads possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, mainly in grassy areas. Locally higher amounts possible against the mountains. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy or slick road conditions and areas of poor visibility.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Kiowa and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10 corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches overnight in persistent snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Central Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Wilson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Marie, Fulton, Dixonville, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Egypt, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Quito, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Norden and Beaver. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mississippi A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma West central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Central Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Preston, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Morris Beggs... Boynton Council Hill... Preston Bald Hill... Wainwright Hitchita... Eram This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 258 and 262. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Haywood, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Haywood; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Tipton County in western Tennessee North central Fayette County in western Tennessee Southwestern Haywood County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brighton, or near Covington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Brighton, Mason, Gilt Edge, Stanton, Burlison, Garland, Braden, Asbury, Egypt, Belmont, Shepp, Turnpike, Beaver, Meux Corner, Cotton Lake, Canaan Grove, Bride and Keeling. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

