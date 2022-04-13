ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers schools chief to retire amid inquiry into hockey case

No reason was given for Lisa Dana’s medical leave, although she complained at a school board meeting in December that a media “firestorm” over the hockey case caused her and others emotional distress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4UU4_0f7rs5B900
Lisa Dana has been superintendent of Danvers public schools for 17 years. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Embattled Danvers School Superintendent Lisa Dana, whose administration is under investigation by the state attorney general’s office, will step down before the next academic year, the town’s school board announced Tuesday.

“Dr. Lisa Dana has informed the school committee that she will retire on August 31, 2022,” the committee said in a prepared statement. “She made this decision after a great deal of reflection while out on medical leave.”

Dana began her leave in December amid calls for her resignation after a Globe report in November examined her response to alleged violent racist, homophobic, and antisemitic behavior by members of the Danvers High School 2019-20 boys’ varsity hockey team. After the Globe report, the attorney general’s civil rights division opened an investigation of the school district’s handling of the case.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General investigating Danvers Public Schools’ Response to 2019-2020 racism allegations

DANVERS, Mass. — The Attorney General is now investigating the Danvers Public Schools’ response to allegations of racism and homophobia. There is a cloud still hanging over the Danvers High School community centered around the 2019-2020 boy’s hockey team. Sandy House is a Danvers resident. “Just the transparency that they are finally releasing is amazing because it has been so long it has been out of the public eye,” said House.
CBS Boston

NAACP Demanding Changes After Danvers High Hockey Hazing Incidents

DANVERS (CBS) – Members of the North Shore branch of the NAACP and New England Anti-Defamation League are demanding changes in the Danvers Police Department because of a hazing scandal involving the high school hockey team that has rocked the community. The NAACP is calling for the town to remove the former high school hockey coach Sgt. Steve Baldassare from his current police department position as a community liaison, overseeing the school’s resource officers, which the town has declined. “We have worked for four months with the town manager and chief of police to ask them to use their authority. They...
