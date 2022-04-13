Danvers schools chief to retire amid inquiry into hockey case

No reason was given for Lisa Dana’s medical leave, although she complained at a school board meeting in December that a media “firestorm” over the hockey case caused her and others emotional distress.

Lisa Dana has been superintendent of Danvers public schools for 17 years. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Embattled Danvers School Superintendent Lisa Dana, whose administration is under investigation by the state attorney general’s office, will step down before the next academic year, the town’s school board announced Tuesday.

“Dr. Lisa Dana has informed the school committee that she will retire on August 31, 2022,” the committee said in a prepared statement. “She made this decision after a great deal of reflection while out on medical leave.”

Dana began her leave in December amid calls for her resignation after a Globe report in November examined her response to alleged violent racist, homophobic, and antisemitic behavior by members of the Danvers High School 2019-20 boys’ varsity hockey team. After the Globe report, the attorney general’s civil rights division opened an investigation of the school district’s handling of the case.

