Rodeo, Lewis and Abron Medical Fundraisers, First Responders Events, Kids Kingdom Work Days Coming Up This Mont. Sulphur Springs City Council, before addressing the business and action items on the regular April meeting agenda, took time at the beginning of the Tuesday night, April 5, 2022 council meeting, to report on and invite community members to attend a few upcoming events they are involved in or aware of that will be happening in the next few weeks in town.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO