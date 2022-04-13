Chef Jeremy Umansky’s Pesach cooking event raises funds

Creativity and resourcefulness form the backbone of the quaint Jewish Community in the Caribbean island of Barbados. Barbados boasts one of the oldest synagogues in the Western hemisphere, built by Sephardic Jews who first settled in Barbados in 1628. Today, the community is made up of second and third generation Sephardic Jews who migrated from Eastern Europe after the war, as well as long term visitors who call Barbados home during the winter months. Though the small community is active, there is no resident Rabbi, or many of the modern Jewish conveniences that larger communities are used to, such as easy access to delicious Jewish foods and ingredients. Generations of local Jews of Barbados, have improvised and formed their own unique recipes to age old Jewish recipes using locally sourced ingredients.
