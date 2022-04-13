Frigid Wednesday with chance of snow showers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

Hope you’re bundled up today because we have a frigid start to Wednesday with another day of significantly below-average temperatures.

Our Winter Storm Warning for the northern Utah Mountains and the Winter Weather Advisory for SW Wyoming, the eastern Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau, and the Central Mountains expired early this morning. This does not mean we have seen the end of snow, though!





Precipitation will become more showery and we’ll be looking at isolated to scattered snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the state, north of I-70. Snow will favor higher elevations, but snow down to the valley floors will be possible. We’ll have some daytime heating so as a result, a wintry mix may pop up at times, but overall, temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s and low 40 along the Wasatch Front. Some parts of the Southern Utah like Kanab, Blanding and near Lake Powell will hit the 50s and St. George will attempt to get back into the low 60s today.

The active weather calms down a little for Thursday, continuing with below-average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below-average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A repeat of Tuesday with snow showers and below-average highs.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.