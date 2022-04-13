ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Frigid Wednesday with chance of snow showers

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTqtC_0f7rpmtE00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

Hope you’re bundled up today because we have a frigid start to Wednesday with another day of significantly below-average temperatures.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Garth Brooks heads to Utah this summer

Our Winter Storm Warning for the northern Utah Mountains and the Winter Weather Advisory for SW Wyoming, the eastern Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau, and the Central Mountains expired early this morning. This does not mean we have seen the end of snow, though!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMv5h_0f7rpmtE00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ax4t_0f7rpmtE00

Precipitation will become more showery and we’ll be looking at isolated to scattered snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the state, north of I-70. Snow will favor higher elevations, but snow down to the valley floors will be possible. We’ll have some daytime heating so as a result, a wintry mix may pop up at times, but overall, temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s and low 40 along the Wasatch Front. Some parts of the Southern Utah like Kanab, Blanding and near Lake Powell will hit the 50s and St. George will attempt to get back into the low 60s today.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS: Red Butte Garden announces 2022 summer concert series lineup

The active weather calms down a little for Thursday, continuing with below-average temperatures, but there is potential for another spell of active weather with more wet weather and below-average temperatures as we end the workweek and move into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A repeat of Tuesday with snow showers and below-average highs.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Strong winds and wintry weather return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Today brings BIG changes with a cold storm bringing a good potential for wet weather. Ahead of the system with southerly winds, we’ll see temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday across the board as clouds and winds increase. This more potent system will bring wet weather to the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Kanab, UT
State
Wyoming State
City
Blanding, UT
State
Utah State
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Garth Brooks
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Butte Garden
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy