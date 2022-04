Audrey Gaye Green, 80, passed away on March 25, 2022. She was born in Violet Hill, AR. on July 7, 1941, to the late Clarence and Audrey (Yancey) Blevins. Audrey had a great sense of humor and always got a kick out of teasing her grandkids. The most important thing to her in her life was her relationship with God. She was a devout Christian who loved listening to Billy Graham, sewing and quilting with her daughter-in-law, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family.

VIOLET HILL, AR ・ 21 DAYS AGO