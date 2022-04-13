ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Protestor glues hand to court during NBA game

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

(ABC4) – A woman made her way onto the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home court Tuesday night and attempted to glue her hand to the floor — to protest Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s factory egg farm.

The woman, Alicia Santurio, walked onto the court during the second quarter of the game and tried to glue herself to the floor under the basket, a press release from grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) said.

Her shirt displayed the message, “GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE.”

Courtesy: Matt Johnson

Photos erupted on social media shortly after the incident showing Santurio being escorted off of the court by security, leaving a glue stain behind on the court.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pleads for forgiveness over offensive tweet

In a statement to ABC4, a spokesperson from DxE said, “Unfortunately, the superglue didn’t stick well enough to the floor, and Alicia was ripped off the floor by security.”

The protest was allegedly an attempt to bring awareness to a ‘mass killing’ that DxE claims happened at an Iowa farm owned by Taylor.

“There’s no symbolic thing going on, more of a means to create enough of a disturbance that will be notable and people will talk about in creating buzz,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson.

Santurio was escorted out of the arena with a scrape to her hand, Johnson tells ABC4.

Santurio was issued the following trespass notice:

Courtesy: Matt Johnson

The Timberwolves issued a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding the incident saying:

“A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident.”

Santurio was quickly given the nickname “GlueGirl” on social media following the incident.

On April 6, another activist, Carla Cabral, with DxE glued her left hand to a table, disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee in Sacramento.

WANE 15

Coffing named boys basketball coach at Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After serving as an assistant under Fonso White, Seth Coffing is now taking the reigns as head coach of the Bishop Luers boys basketball program the school announced on Thursday. Coffing was previously the head coach at Garrett High School for a season and a half (2015-17). He posted a […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
