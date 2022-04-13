ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Mountain, NC

Shoring up Lake Tomahawk dam with ARPA funds

By Shelby Harris
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 2 days ago

Black Mountain hopes to extend life of 90-year-old earthen dam using $300k from its share of America Rescue Plan Act money.

Shoring up Lake Tomahawk dam with ARPA funds is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Lake County Rural Townships Decide on ARPA Spending

Townships and other municipalities across the nation are receiving their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. The Michigan Township Association recently shared that rules for spending ARPA dollars were “broadened and simplified” under the The U.S. Department of the Treasury final rule. Prior, government services and projects could only be funded if the township could show money lost, defined in the ARPA and prior final rule. Now, townships in the state can choose to use money for general township services and projects.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Carolina Public Press

Tackling stormwater with ARPA funds in Brevard

City in state's rainiest county puts much of its ARPA funds toward stormwater infrastructure. Tackling stormwater with ARPA funds in Brevard is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
Carolina Public Press

City wants more citizen involvement in Fayetteville’s Market House decision

After feds mediated months of discussion on repurposing historical landmark, city council want more public input. City wants more citizen involvement in Fayetteville’s Market House decision is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Cumberland hopes to use ARPA funds to help broadband service build infrastructure

If accepted into a state grant program, Cumberland County would use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to address lack of high-speed broadband in the county. Cumberland hopes to use ARPA funds to help broadband service build infrastructure is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CUMBERLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Black Mountain, NC
Black Mountain, NC
Government
Carolina Public Press

NC counties struggle to find qualified DSS workers

Uneven resources contribute to lower pay for social services workers and directors in many rural counties, sometimes forcing them to hire unqualified people when no one else applies. NC counties struggle to find qualified DSS workers is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
ECONOMY
Carolina Public Press

NC city to split $20M from ARPA among housing, infrastructure, biz funding

Fayetteville council pushes ahead with plan to divvy up first set of federal dollars from American Rescue Plan. NC city to split $20M from ARPA among housing, infrastructure, biz funding is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Government Technology

Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Spends ARPA Funds to Shore Up IT

(TNS) — In a joint release Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Council members outlined a dozen initiatives they plan to fund this year using the county’s American Rescue Plan money. The first items on the wish-list, which must still be approved by council in coming weeks,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Tomahawk#Dam#Uban Construction#America Rescue Plan Act
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlantic City Press

Federal funds secured for Lake Lenape Dam work

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An effort to refurbish the Lake Lenape Dam is getting a $4.6 million lift from federal funds, Atlantic County officials said Tuesday. The funds are a part of $1.5 trillion government spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. The law funds the federal government through September, the White House said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Carolina Public Press

Most other states avoid hiring issues that plague NC DSS agencies

Some states prevent, remove or closely supervise unqualified supervisors in counties. Most states avoid the issue through state-managed social services. NC lags behind other decentralized states in DSS funding. Most other states avoid hiring issues that plague NC DSS agencies is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

What governments are doing to bring high-speed fiber internet to rural NC

A pandemic that forced remote school and work is creating more political will than ever to bring high-speed broadband to more of North Carolina. What governments are doing to bring high-speed fiber internet to rural NC is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
INTERNET
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne outlines plans for ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration has outlined a plan for nearly $51 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be introduced at next week’s city council meeting. City officials will present the Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County hears pitches for ARPA funds

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Board held a public hearing regarding use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Persons speaking at the March 15 hearing included:. City of Humboldt councilman Larry Stauffer and Humboldt Mayor Robert Mendenhall for the Humboldt Volunteer Rescue purchase of ambulance $260,000. Pastor Jerry Yount...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
Current Publishing

County directs ARPA funds to affordable housing

The need for affordable housing in Hamilton County is real, and with the assistance of The American Rescue Plan Act, county leaders are addressing the issue. The Hamilton County Commissioners and Hamilton County Council plan to set aside $5 million for affordable housing from ARPA funds. Projects will be identified by the Hamilton County Housing Coalition.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Carolina Public Press

ARPA funds helping Buncombe nonprofits recover from pandemic

18 nonprofits aiding mountain residents with services like housing, diapers, food, the arts, education and advocacy receiving more than $13.9 million of county's ARPA funding. ARPA funds helping Buncombe nonprofits recover from pandemic is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Carolina Public Press

Cumberland to survey employees on health insurance decision

Amid rising health care costs, Cumberland County wants to know whether employees prefer higher premiums with lower deductibles or vice versa. Cumberland to survey employees on health insurance decision is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CUMBERLAND, NC
Carolina Public Press

From NC to Eastern Europe: Volunteers work with Ukraine refugees

Mother and son spent weeks in Germany and Poland providing aid to people fleeing from Ukraine amid Russian invasion. From NC to Eastern Europe: Volunteers work with Ukraine refugees is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
ADVOCACY
Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
1K+
Followers
700
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy