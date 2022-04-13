ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation, Is The Worst Over?

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
 2 days ago
U.S. inflation has gone from bad to worse. But the worst may be over. At least that's what Wall Street thinks following the release of the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CPI, a measure of the cost of living for the average American...

Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Dollar Ticks Down After U.S. Inflation Data Shows Rise In Prices

The dollar slid on Tuesday after U.S. inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, coming in slightly hotter than analysts expected. The data for March showed the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 40 years, reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay the course on aggressive monetary tightening.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar rises following red-hot U.S. inflation

The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, hitting a fresh high since May 2020 as key inflation data reinforced bets of aggressive monetary tightening and signaled to investors inflation could be at its peak. Following the inflation data, which indicated the consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March, the dollar index...
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. inflation surges to its highest one-year price hike in over 40 years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

COVID Stimulus Checks Worsened Inflation

Inflation has surged across much of the developed world in the past year as COVID-19 lockdowns eased and pent-up demand for goods and services collided with ongoing supply chain snafus. But inflation is running higher in the United States than just about anywhere else right now. Why's that? According to...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation surges 8.5% in March, but peak could be near

If you’re 41 or younger, you a) only know Liza Minnelli from Arrested Development and b) have never experienced inflation this high. US consumer prices soared 8.5% in March from a year earlier for the fastest annual pace since 1981. A few nuggets from the Labor Department’s report:
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Broad Inflation Little Relief For Fed, But Peak May Be Near

U.S. consumer inflation hit another four-decade high in March when it reached 8.5% in large part on gasoline prices surging to a record, but the data sported enough soft spots for some Wall Street pundits to declare "peak inflation" was at hand. The Federal Reserve certainly hopes it is. Officials...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Inflation Hits a 40-Year High--And Businesses Ponder the R-Word

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, as companies just emerging from the pandemic face a new scourge. While the cost of capital remains relatively inexpensive and consumers keep their foot on the pedal of the economy, the recent inflationary surge will likely drive the Federal Reserve to act to cool the economy. The big question: Can the Fed apply the brakes without slowing the economy into a recession.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Consumer Inflation Fears Hit a New High in March As Spending Slows

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are expressing growing concern over rising costs due to inflation. Consumers in March said they expect inflation to grow 6.6% over the next year, according to the March 2022 survey of consumer expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data. This expectation is higher than the 6% growth over a year expected as of February. In the short term, median inflation uncertainty reached a series high. Meanwhile, the median expectation for inflation three years down the line decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly...
BUSINESS
