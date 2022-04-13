Inflation, Is The Worst Over?

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are expressing growing concern over rising costs due to inflation.
Consumers in March said they expect inflation to grow 6.6% over the next year, according to the March 2022 survey of consumer expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data. This expectation is higher than the 6% growth over a year expected as of February. In the short term, median inflation uncertainty reached a series high.
Meanwhile, the median expectation for inflation three years down the line decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% in February.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly...
