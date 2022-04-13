ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plunge On Q4 Earnings Miss

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmjMe_0f7ro6dM00
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 22% year-on-year to $2.05 billion, missing the consensus of $2.08 billion.
  • Adjusted core sales fell 14%, and the adjusted comparable sales declined 12%.
  • Adjusted gross margin contracted 400 basis points to 28.8%. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(30) million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin shrinking 780 basis points to (1.4)%.
  • Adjusted EPS loss was $(0.92), missing the consensus of $0.04.
  • Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter was $282.6 million. It ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $439.5 million.
  • "Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business," said CEO Mark Tritton.
  • Guidance: Bed Bath & Beyond foresees sequential comparable sales improvement in the second half of FY22 versus the first half based on anticipated improvement in supply chain conditions.
  • Price action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 9.02% at $16.35 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond. Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18%...
PETS
Benzinga

Designer Brands' Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $822.6 million, missing the consensus of $839.61 million. Comparable sales grew by 36.9%. Adjusted EPS of $0.15 missed the consensus of $0.16. The gross profit margin expanded 870 basis points Y/Y to 30.9%, and the gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures. Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC are the beneficial owners of approximately 9.8% of the company's outstanding shares. In conjunction with the cooperation agreement, Bed Bath &...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond and The Honest Company Moved the Nasdaq Friday

Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed on a deal with an activist investor. The Honest Company's shares swooned after its latest quarterly report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Consumer Confidence#Price Action#Ebitda#Eps#Omicron#Via Wikimedia Commons
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Kicked Off Its Biggest Home Sale of the Year — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to home essentials, you already know Bed Bath and Beyond is your one-stop shop to spruce up any room in your space. But when it comes to home sales, there are few savings events quite as incredible as the retailer’s big home event, a site-wide sale that slashes prices on everything from curtains to comforters and candles to chandeliers up to 25 percent off.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy