Billions paid and rising: Plano ISD could cut programs due to rising state recapture bill

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
After making recapture payments of more than $1 billion to the state over the last six years, Plano ISD officials project the district’s largest bill so far will come next school year. Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill anticipates PISD will pay nearly $218 million to the state in...

