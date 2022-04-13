Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced

Several people were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Dos Palos on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported after 3 am on Lexington and Almond Avenues.

Investigators believe the fire sparked inside the garage. A neighbor was able to help the people asleep inside the house get out safely.

The home was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. A couple of cars were also charred by the blaze.

According to officials, three people from a neighboring house will also have to find a new place to stay due to damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.