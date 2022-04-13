ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged belligerent burglar attacks elderly neighbor in Antioch

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged belligerent burglar was charged Tuesday night after police said she attacked her 76-year-old neighbor in Antioch.

Officers were called to an Antioch apartment located at 701 Krohne Way after police said Jameela Lambert, 38, reportedly stood at her neighbor’s door, repeatedly knocking while nude. Authorities said they believe Lambert was upset over a complaint filed against her with the apartment complex. Over the past three years, the victim allegedly filed multiple complaints due to Lambert’s “belligerent and disturbing” actions.

Jameela Lambert (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening

Police said when the female victim opened the door, Lambert knocked her to the ground, breaking a decoration. A warrant said Lambert also broke a photo of the victim’s late husband, then pushed another male victim into bushes outside until police arrived.

Officials said Lambert admitted to being high on marijuana and drunk, continued to make threats to kill the neighbors, and “threw back the rest of her drink” in front of officers.

Lambert was taken into custody and is faced with multiple charges.

