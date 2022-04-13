ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man who rented U-Haul in Philly is wanted gunman in Brooklyn subway shooting

By Pat Ralph
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (12:15 p.m.): Frank James is the wanted gunman in connection with Tuesday morning's mass shooting on a New York City subway train, the New York City Police Department said Wednesday. Authorities said that James, 62, fired a number of gun shots that seriously injured 10 people inside a...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
Complex

$250,000 of Yeezys Found in Stolen U-Haul, Man Arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle packed with 1,100 pairs of brand new Yeezys. A tweet from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct shows the stolen U-Haul filled with scattered stacks of brown shipping boxes that look like what Adidas uses for e-commerce shipments. The tweet says all 1,100 pairs are Yeezys with an estimated value of over $250,000. This figure would price each pair at around $227, around what a pair of Yeezys costs at retail—meaning the total resale value could be considerably more than $250,000.
PORTLAND, OR
South Philly Review

Man wanted for Philly bank robberies

The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Ralph Maxwell. Maxwell, 34, is wanted for the March 1, robbery of the American Heritage Credit Union branch located at 2185 Bridge Street. He is believed also responsible for two other bank robberies in the Philadelphia area, according to the FBI. He is considered armed and dangerous. There is a reward for information leading to his capture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Found Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing Man In Maryland Popeyes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”  
WASHINGTON, DC
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U Haul#New York City Subway#Nbc News#Nypdtips#Nypd News#Nypdnews
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
KTLA

‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

Matthew Butler spent 27 years in the Army, but it took a day in jail to convince him his post-traumatic stress disorder was out of control. The recently retired Green Beret had already tried antidepressants, therapy and a support dog. But his arrest for punching a hole in his father’s wall after his family tried […]
UTAH STATE

