ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People living in the mobile home park walloped by Friday’s storm are trying to make the best of a bad situation. While some lost their homes, others are counting their blessings. From storm debris to ubiquitous blue tarps, people are still trying to figure out what to do. We talked […]

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL ・ 27 DAYS AGO