ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Some Mid-South schools dismiss early as threat of severe weather looms

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4EAU_0f7rj9OA00
Florida girl trying to get to school bus injured in hit-and-run, police say Several Mid-South school districts are dismissing classes early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

MID-SOUTH — Several Mid-South school districts are dismissing classes early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Heavy rainfall with damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes are a threat to the area.

MISSISSIPPI

South Panola School District schools- Noon

Tate County School District - Noon

North Panola School District- 11:45 a.m.

Senatobia Elementary - 11:30 a.m.

Senatobia Middle - 11:55 a.m.

Senatobia High - 11:55 a.m.

Lafayette County School District - 12:30 p.m.

Northwest Mississippi Community College - Noon; shifting classes to online learning

Memphis-Shelby County Schools - all after-school activities canceled, including clubs and athletics

Collierville Schools- all after-school activities canceled, including clubs and athletics

Germantown Municipal School District- all after school activities cancelled

Millington Schools - all after-school activities canceled; Y-Care remains OPEN for students in the After School Program

West Memphis School District - 2 p.m.

Haywood County Schools - 2:15 p.m.

Lausanne Collegiate School - all after-school activities canceled

Stay with FOX13 for more weather updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dangerous weather leaves damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms blew through Memphis and surrounding areas with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The downpour and damaging winds wreaked havoc on parts of the Mid-South. Flooding at Macon Rd. and North Holmes St. in Memphis left several cars stalled. FOX13 saw dozens of cars drive into the swimming pool that was the intersection. At least five had to be towed out, taking part of the flash flood with them in the form of water covering their floorboards.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid South#Severe Weather#Tornado#Y Care
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy