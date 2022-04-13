Some Mid-South schools dismiss early as threat of severe weather looms
MID-SOUTH — Several Mid-South school districts are dismissing classes early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Heavy rainfall with damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes are a threat to the area.
MISSISSIPPI
South Panola School District schools- Noon
Tate County School District - Noon
North Panola School District- 11:45 a.m.
Senatobia Elementary - 11:30 a.m.
Senatobia Middle - 11:55 a.m.
Senatobia High - 11:55 a.m.
Lafayette County School District - 12:30 p.m.
Northwest Mississippi Community College - Noon; shifting classes to online learning
Memphis-Shelby County Schools - all after-school activities canceled, including clubs and athletics
Collierville Schools- all after-school activities canceled, including clubs and athletics
Germantown Municipal School District- all after school activities cancelled
Millington Schools - all after-school activities canceled; Y-Care remains OPEN for students in the After School Program
West Memphis School District - 2 p.m.
Haywood County Schools - 2:15 p.m.
Lausanne Collegiate School - all after-school activities canceled
