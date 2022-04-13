ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of primary

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IX3uf_0f7riZ7C00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary.

Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23.

Trump campaign looks into local rally options

He’ll certainly stump for U.S. House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for U.S. Senate or governor choices that he has yet to make.

News of the rally comes as early voting figures suggest turnout in the populous Midwest battleground Trump won twice by overwhelming margins may be severely depressed this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 25

vikki
4d ago

Miss you President Trump 🇺🇸 make America great again, Biden destroyed our economy and could care less about us.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
NBC4 Columbus

Meet Ohio’s Democratic candidates for Governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley will take part in a candidate conversation moderated by NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall at the Columbus Metropolitan Club stage on April 20. The live program will cover issues facing Ohioans and the candidates’ plans to lead...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Gop#Ap#Republican#U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Booted From North Carolina Voter Rolls for Possible Voter Fraud

Click here to read the full article. Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and, before that, a congressman from North Carolina, has been kicked off his home state’s voter rolls, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Wednesday. The decision comes amid a State Bureau of Investigation inquiry into whether Meadows, who has claimed the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud at the expense of Trump, committed election fraud himself. Macon County Board of Elections Director Melania Thibault said Meadows’ registration was removed on April 11. “What I found was that [Meadows] was also registered in the state of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy