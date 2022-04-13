ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old girl among those shot while helping change a tire in Humboldt Park alley

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An 11-year old girl was among two people shot last night on the city’s Near Northwest Side.

Chicago police said the pre-teenage girl and a 22-year old man were changing a tire in an alley after 10 o’clock last night when they were shot.

It happened in the 33-hundred block of West Crystal Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said three men had approached the victims and began shooting, hitting them both in the leg. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and no one is in custody.

