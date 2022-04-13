ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the day is going to be warm, breezy, and humid. We're going to be in the upper 70s this afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible later this afternoon, but we're likely going to see widespread showers and storms late tonight. There's a chance for a few strong...

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Moisture returns Monday, strong storms possible mid-week

Cloudier, warm, & breezy today with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. And here we go again with another storm system to track this week. Will it or won't it bring storm damage to our region? There's a chance. Hopefully the MS Coast will be spared. Wesley's Early Monday First Alert...
WLOX

Lightning strikes Mississippi church during Wednesday storms, causing fire

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A lightning strike during Wednesday night’s storms is being blamed for a fire at a Monroe County church. The fire caused some damage to the church building, but the pastor and congregation are counting their blessings and preparing for Easter Sunday. Lightning struck Amory’s...
AMORY, MS
WLOX

Mask mandate for public transportation extended

HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Historic ship discovered off of Pascagoula coast

It's going to be a beautiful day today with lots of sunshine. We'll warm up into the upper 70s. However, with the strong southerly breeze and low humidity, it's important to avoid outdoor burning. Higher humidity will return this week, and we have a good chance for rain by midweek. Here's the latest forecast.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Trent Lott International Airport celebrates grand opening

HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gift card scams on the rise

The humidity is high, and it is breezy with southeasterly winds. Our main threat for strong to severe storms is expected overnight tonight. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall is one of the main threats, and this could lead to flash flooding. Most places will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but locally higher amounts are likely in isolated areas. The general time frame for seeing the strongest storms will be around 10 PM through 4 AM. Most of the rain should exit by midday on Thursday. It will be a little cooler and less humid. The cloud cover will determine our highs for Thursday. If we see more clouds, our highs will likely stay around 70. If the clouds clear, we could see temps in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon hours, but it will be less humid. Good Friday will bring another chance for scattered showers, and our rain chances stick around into the Easter weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Six tornadoes confirmed statewide from Wednesday’s storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are new details about the damage left behind by Wednesday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes that touched down in Mississippi. An EF-0 was caught on camera by the WLBT storm tracker, and an EF-2 storm was confirmed in Clarke...
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

New rules help mitigate rapid spread of "Ghost Guns"

HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Community Policy