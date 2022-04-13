RAW: NYC SUBWAY SHTG- U-HAUL TOWED AWAY

Related
NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station
New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
BET
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At Gas Station And Her Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Arrested
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
New Jersey Man Runs Over A Woman With His Car For Taking Photos Of Their Fender Bender
Tesla Model S, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Is it time to talk about mental health yet? Road rage happens every day, but for some reason it's easy for people to write it off as a part of life. But is a bit of road rage normal and just a small hassle, or is it a red flag?
‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home
Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
People
Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery, N.H. 7-Year-Old Who Wasn't Reported Missing for 2 Years, Faces New Charges
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
click orlando
Woman in stolen U-Haul crashes into Melbourne school’s gate, multiple cars during chase, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A woman in a stolen U-Haul crashed into the gate of a Melbourne elementary school and multiple cars during a chase, according to the police department. Officers located the stolen vehicle traveling north on Wickham Road when it stopped at a light at Sarno Road Friday evening.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week. Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau...
Complex
$250,000 of Yeezys Found in Stolen U-Haul, Man Arrested
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle packed with 1,100 pairs of brand new Yeezys. A tweet from the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct shows the stolen U-Haul filled with scattered stacks of brown shipping boxes that look like what Adidas uses for e-commerce shipments. The tweet says all 1,100 pairs are Yeezys with an estimated value of over $250,000. This figure would price each pair at around $227, around what a pair of Yeezys costs at retail—meaning the total resale value could be considerably more than $250,000.
WBTV
Passenger dies after U-Haul strikes trees, goes through fence on Harding HS property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man has died after a U-Haul struck two trees, went through a fence on the property of Harding University High School and hit two other trees, authorities said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Alleghany Street in west Charlotte at...
Woman Tries Uber "Name Scam” on Driver, Gets Angry When He Won’t Fall for It
Using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft requires certain safety protocols. There are several horror stories of 1099'ed employees driving for popular taxi applications stalking/assaulting/harassing customers and there are even instances of people pretending to be Uber drivers and picking up customers waiting for a ride that they called, which is a chilling thought.
43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway
State Road 408 in Orlando, Florida, was blocked after 43 vehicles crashed that authorities believe was caused by weather.April 16, 2022.
Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death
Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
insideedition.com
After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
What does Adams's subway safety plan for NYC look like?
The mayor's plan lays out how the Adams administration, in partnership with the MTA and other state entities, will confront these concurrent challenges on New York City's subway systems. Investments in people will provide immediate support and protection to New Yorkers, while investments in places like drop-in-centers, safe havens, stabilization beds, and Street Homeless Outreach Wellness vans, as well as policy changes at local, state, and federal levels will provide medium- and long-term solutions. These include:
Man, woman accused of stealing U-Haul, fleeing arrest
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and woman are accused of stealing a U-Haul truck and fleeing from police in Melbourne on Friday. Melbourne police said they came across the stolen U-Haul stopped in traffic on Friday evening and attempted to talk to the man and woman inside. Officers said the passenger, identified as Daniel Brogden, 28, got out of the truck away from the officer.
hotnewhiphop.com
$250K Worth Of Stolen Yeezys Found In Portland U-Haul Truck
Everyone knows that Kanye West's Adidas Yeezys can be incredibly expensive on the resale market. With that being said, getting your hands on a ton of pairs can be a pretty lucrative endeavor, especially if they are all brand new. There are always going to be sneakerheads willing to pay top dollar for their shoes, and when it comes to Yeezys, fans are that much more irrational with their spending.
Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings
A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
4 suspects at large after robbery Friday night in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four suspects robbed a business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard Friday night around 10:45, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they received the first call at 10:42 p.m. that a robbery with a weapon had just occurred. After arriving, officers said they learned four men The post 4 suspects at large after robbery Friday night in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman's dismembered body found in duffle bag in Queens
Police discovered the remains of a dismembered woman stuffed into a duffel bag in Queens on Saturday morning. A 911 call reported the bag around 8:18 a.m.
Man arrested in connection with a Fort Worth homicide
Fort Worth, Texas – Authorities said they had apprehended a man early Monday in connection with a murder while sleeping in a White Settlement park. As a police officer was patrolling a city park in the early hours of April 11th, he came upon an inhabited car that had been parked nearby.
