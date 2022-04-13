RAW: FINNISH PM-NATO APPLICATION TO COME IN WEEKS

Related
Former UK ambassador to Russia says Russians are shocked to learn their country has an 'inept' military
Andrew Wood said Russians had "great trust" in their armed forces and their lack of results in Ukraine was "a terrible shock for them."
Brit troops on Russian border say they’re ‘100% prepared’ for Putin’s troops as they show off their firepower in Estonia
BRITISH soldiers on the frontline defending Europe from Putin’s forces have revealed they are “100 per cent prepared” and “ready for anything” while displaying their firepower. Lieutenant colonel Rupert Streatfeild says he is proud to be defending Europe from Putin while based in Estonia as...
Finland's pro-NATO former PM said he was 'giving up hope' of joining the bloc, but now Putin has done the job for him
As prime minister, Alexander Stubb tried in vain to get Finland to join NATO. That's now in the works thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’
A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’
Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
Russia loses two MORE commanders as raging Putin orders brutal purge over Ukraine war disaster after battle plans leaked
TWO more of Vladimir Putin's top commanders have died in Ukraine as the death toll continues to mount in Russia's disastrous invasion. Kremlin officials are reported to have launched a purge of those they believe responsible for the bloody catastrophe that has seen up to 15,300 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad
The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.
Ukraine's first lady said she hasn't seen her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in over a month
Olena Zelenska told CNN that she and her children were "forbidden" to stay at the president's office with Zelenskyy as it was too dangerous there.
Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'
Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Accountability For Russia Means Abandoning U.S. ‘Hypocrisy’
The congresswoman revealed a proposal to make America a member of the International Criminal Court and revoke a Bush-era measure that undermines it.
Moldova says reports Russian army trying to recruit its citizens are dangerous
CHISINAU, April 14 (Reuters) - (This April 14 story makes clear in headline and first paragraph that Moldova did not directly accuse the Russian army, and corrects day on which minister made comments; in fourth and fifth paragraph adds context of minister's remarks and corrects exact wording of quote) Moldova...
Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM
WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday. Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv...
Ukrainian Troops Blitz Russian Artillery
Video footage of the assault shows a series of shattering blasts, understood to be the guns and ammunition exploding.
Live updates: Russian tension risk seen in Finnish NATO bid
HELSINKI — Finland’s president says his country would likely be targeted by Russian cyber warfare and could face border violations if it decides to apply for membership in NATO. Several polls in recent weeks have shown a majority of Finns now supporting NATO membership, up from 25% at...
Zelensky says repeating his requests to world leaders makes him 'feel like Bill Murray' in Groundhog Day
Like anyone in his position would be, Volodymyr Zelensky is tired of repeating himself. In a wide-ranging interview with The Atlantic, the Ukrainian president lamented the repetitive nature of his many telephone, Zoom, and Skype calls with world leaders, who are often asking him the same questions about the ongoing Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform
The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
U.K. government blasted as "racist" and "inhumane" for plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
London — Britain will send migrants and asylum-seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a controversial deal announced Thursday as the government tries to clamp down on record numbers of people making the perilous journey. "From today... anyone entering the U.K. illegally as well...
