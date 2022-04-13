ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing waived for child charged with murder in Tanglewood school shooting in Greenville

By Tamia Boyd, Greenville News
 2 days ago

A hearing for a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Tanglewood Middle School student last month has been waived by the juvenile's attorney, according to the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The hearing had been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenville County Family Court. A new date for his 30-day detention hearing has not yet been set, Emily Skidmore, administrative assistant to Family Court Judge Jessica Salvini, said in an email to The Greenville News.

Also: What's next for child charged with murder in Tanglewood school shooting in Greenville

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson, 12, was shot and killed at Tanglewood Middle School on March 31. More than 100 law enforcement officers from numerous agencies responded to the scene after a school resource officer called for backup. Students at the school were later bused to Brookwood Church off-site for parents to safely pick up their children.

The 12-year-old boy accused in the shooting was arrested at a nearby home on Easley Bridge Road. He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18. He remains in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The hearing postponement comes days after a funeral service was held for Jamari at Relentless Church on April 9.

Read more: They called him Mari: Tears fall at funeral for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

"Once a hearing is scheduled, Judge Salvini will issue an order addressing the parameters of the media being in the courtroom for that hearing," Skidmore said in an email.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Hearing waived for child charged with murder in Tanglewood school shooting in Greenville

