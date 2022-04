PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ten people were shot in seven separate shootings from Friday into Saturday in Philadelphia, including a 3-year-old boy, police say. The incident happened on the 1600 block of South 54th Street in the city’s Kingsessing section just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Police say the child was shot in the hand after a 21-year-old man accidently shot himself. The bullet fired hit the 3-year-old once in his left hand. Eyewitness News has been told the man was visiting family and had a gun his sweatshirt pocket. But when the 3-year-old jumped on him, the gun fired. Doctors are...

