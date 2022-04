PENDLETON — An affordable housing project on Pendleton’s South Hill is continuing through the development process and is slated to begin construction later this year. Umatilla County nonprofit Horizon Project Inc. announced the concept behind South Hill Commons back in February 2021: a 70-unit apartment complex that would include a group home for disabled adults and affordable housing for people earning up to 50% of Pendleton’s median income. The city played a role in getting the project off the ground, agreeing to grant Horizon an option to acquire 3.5 acres of land east of Highway 11.

1 DAY AGO