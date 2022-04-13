Drug bust at BNA

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
The Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office says a woman is behind bars after busting her with $3 million worth of illegal drugs. Jamera Hennings was driving home to Ohio from Arizona when a deputy along I-35 near 122nd Street noticed her swerving and pulled her over. Hennings had fentanyl, meth and...
Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in a drug bust in which an estimated $71,000 worth of drugs were seized. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office Malik Williams, 23, Anthony Lewis, 61, and Michael Meekins, 34, were arrested on March 24, 2022. The arrests came […]
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A number of drugs are off the streets in Avondale after a recent drug bust, officials said. According to a Facebook post from the Avondale Police Department, the Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
The Warren Police Department made a drug and weapons bust on Friday after a several months long investigation. Warren Street Crimes Unit said they executed a search warrant on Belvedere Avenue Southeast and discovered half a kilogram of cocaine, a handgun with ammo and $8,000 in cash. Officers also found various drug tools including digital scales and a small hand press, according to the Warren PD Facebook page.
WEST CHESTER — A Delaware man who Chester County police charged with having a large amount of cocaine was later found to have a significant stash of other illegal drugs as well as a “ghost gun” at his home in Wilmington, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
