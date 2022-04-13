Daywatch: Could mask mandate return in Chicago? | Ex-alderman’s unprecedented deal with feds has gone public | Jeff Tweedy on ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ turning 20

Ald. Daniel Solis, 25th, is shown at a Chicago City Council meeting on Dec. 2, 2014. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Could Chicago’s mask mandate return? After Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate due to a sharp increase in reported coronavirus cases, some wonder if Chicago will be far behind . Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer and co-leader of the Cook County Department of Public Health said health care professionals are concerned but hopeful that COVID cases of the BA.2 subvariant — or “stealth omicron” — won’t rise to levels seen in recent days in Europe and Asia.

In New York, police are still seeking the gunman who on Tuesday morning set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people, authorities said

On the South Side, White Sox fans had plenty to celebrate at Tuesday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field, picking up where they left off in October . Luis Robert displayed his talents all over the field as the Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 . Tribune photographers captured the best images on a mild spring afternoon of South Side baseball.

And stay tuned to the forecast : Severe weather is expected Wednesday across much of the Chicago area .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

It was the day after Christmas 2018 when retiring Chicago Ald. Daniel Solis signed a secret agreement with federal prosecutors admitting to taking bribes from real estate developers in exchange for his help on zoning issues.

On Tuesday, after nearly 3 1/2 years under wraps, the terms of the unprecedented deferred prosecution agreement Solis signed with the U.S. attorney’s office that day were finally made public .

The Chicago Police Department has improved its training processes for officers and “devoted significant attention” to its foot pursuit policy, but it also faces significant struggles with community engagement and building trust , according to a report on the department’s progress toward making court-ordered reforms.

The biannual report released Tuesday offered a snapshot of CPD’s ongoing reform effort. In an unusual move, Maggie Hickey, the former federal prosecutor who’s the court-appointed independent monitor, attached a letter to the report that nodded to “major changes” instituted by CPD under the guidance of the consent decree, but also outlined problems that plague the department as it works to comply with the consent decree.

The Great Chicago Flood paralyzed downtown — shutting down power and prompting an evacuation that would affect financial markets and bring business to a halt for days. Those who were there vividly recall that spring day when 124 million gallons of water from the Chicago River flowed into the city’s maze of underground freight tunnels and building basements, turning the Loop into a ghost town.

The flood marked a turning point for the city and downtown building owners. The unexpected crisis prompted officials to put emergency plans and other safety measures in place that have kept the tunnels in use and avoided other disasters.

Released 20 years ago this month, Wilco’s groundbreaking “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” continues to transcend conventional definitions of an album. Originally rejected in 2001 by the band’s label — Warner Bros.-owned Reprise Records over concerns related to its commercial potential, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” transformed the band’s career.

As the group prepares to play the album in its entirety at three 20th anniversary shows at Auditorium Theatre this month, Wilco singer/guitarist/songwriter — and longtime Chicago resident — Jeff Tweedy shared his thoughts on issues connected to the record and the upcoming performances.

From a reluctant gyros restaurant, to a resilient caramel cake bakery, to an exquisite Asian-inspired virtual endeavor, you picked some extraordinary winners for our 11th annual Readers’ Choice Food Awards. More than 360 readers nominated hundreds of favorite pizzerias, burger stands, taquerias, breweries, cocktail bars, breakfast houses and more around Chicago.

In the end, more than 5,000 people cast 12,647 votes, from Pilsen to Logan Square to Brookfield — just to name a few of the neighborhoods and suburbs represented north, south and west. Here are the winners of the 2022 Chicago Tribune Readers’ Choice Food Awards .