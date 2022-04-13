ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

IS supporter given life sentence for murdering UK lawmaker

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjDZU_0f7rdie800

LONDON (AP) — An Islamic State supporter was given a whole-life sentence Wednesday for stabbing a British lawmaker to death in revenge for his voting in support for airstrikes on Syria.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was convicted Monday of murdering Conservative lawmaker David Amess and preparing terrorist acts. A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding him guilty.

“The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done — quite the reverse," Justice Nigel Sweeney told the court. “This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy.”

Ali stabbed Amess with a carving knife in October while he was meeting with voters at a church hall in eastern England. Ali, a London man with Somali heritage, said he targeted Amess because he backed voting for airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

The whole-life sentence means Ali will never be eligible for parole, and will likely spend the rest of his days in prison.

Prosecutors described Ali as a committed and fanatical terrorist and said he spent years plotting an attack on British politicians and the Parliament building.

Amess, 69, had been a member of Parliament since 1983. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the stabbing.

The slaying of Amess shook the nation, as lawmakers often meet directly with the public. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
London, KY
Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Traveller, 29, who robbed two pensioners, 87 and 88, before beating them to death in their own homes is given two life sentences as his brother is jailed for 25 years

Traveller brothers who beat, tortured and murdered two pensioners in violent robberies in their homes have been jailed for a minimum of 63 years today. Serial burglar Amos Wilsher, 29, has been given two life sentences with a 38-year minimum term for the murders of retired company director Arthur Gumbley and Josephine Kaye.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
Daily Mail

Second Brit PoW is paraded by Putin: Ex-British Army solider now fighting for Ukraine is captured while defending Mariupol and shown on Russian TV

A second British fighter has been captured by the Russians in Ukraine while defending the besieged city of Mariupol, and has been paraded on TV. Ex-British Army soldier Shaun Pinner, 48, was known to have been serving as a 'contract soldier' with Kyiv forces. Looking clean-shaven with no visible wounds,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Uk#England#Ap#Islamic#British#Somali#Parliament#Labour Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

Pope attends but does not preside at Easter vigil service

VATICAN CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Pope Francis attended but did not preside at an Easter vigil service in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday night, presumably because of recurring leg pain that has forced him to curtail some activities. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re replaced the pope as the main...
RELIGION
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy