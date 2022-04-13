ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pilsen’s Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross Returns Friday After 2 Years Of Livestreamed Events

By Madison Savedra
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePILSEN — Hundreds of Catholics are expected to gather in the streets of Pilsen to celebrate Via Crucis, a Good Friday tradition, for the first time in three years. The 45th Via Crucis procession features people reenacting scenes from Jesus...

