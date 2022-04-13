South Carolina women's basketball team to be honored with national championship parade

The second player of the offseason has entered the transfer portal from the UNC basketball roster. First was forward Dawson Garcia and on Wednesday afternoon it was announced that guard Anthony Harris would join him. Harris did not see action for most of the second half of the season for ‘undisclosed reasons’, not playing since early January. In 14 games during the 2021-22 season, Harris averaged 2.6 points in 11.8 minutes per game. In three seasons at North Carolina, Harris played in just 35 games and averaged 3.5 points in 11.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 redshirt-sophomore guard was limited in game action...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO