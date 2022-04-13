ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball team to be honored with national championship parade

WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Champion Gamecocks will be celebrated today in Columbia with a parade. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia City Council and the city of Columbia will host a parade in...

www.wyff4.com

WIS-TV

SC State mourns dance team member

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University mourning the passing of SC State student Amya Carr. Amya was a senior majoring in communications and a member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers. Services and a campus remembrance are to be announced. Notice a spelling or grammar...
THEATER & DANCE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina baseball evens series against Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (GamecocksOnline) Noah Hall pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs with five strikeouts and no walks and Josiah Sightler belted a 3-run home run in the third as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated No. 25 Ole Miss, 4-2, Friday night (April 15) at Founders Park, evening the series at one game apiece.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC guard Anthony Harris enters transfer portal

The second player of the offseason has entered the transfer portal from the UNC basketball roster. First was forward Dawson Garcia and on Wednesday afternoon it was announced that guard Anthony Harris would join him. Harris did not see action for most of the second half of the season for ‘undisclosed reasons’, not playing since early January. In 14 games during the 2021-22 season, Harris averaged 2.6 points in 11.8 minutes per game. In three seasons at North Carolina, Harris played in just 35 games and averaged 3.5 points in 11.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-4 redshirt-sophomore guard was limited in game action...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News19 WLTX

SC State student Amya Carr passes away

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University announced on Wednesday that a senior and dance team member had died. The university said in the statement that it was joining with the family in mourning the death of student Amya Carr. According to the university, Carr was majoring in communications and also a member of South Carolina State's dance team, the Champagne Dancers.
EDUCATION
WYFF4.com

Saniya Rivers transferring after single season with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fresh off winning their second national championship in the last five years, South Carolina is losing one of their former top recruits to the transfer portal. Saniya Rivers, who was eighth on the team in minutes played last year and carved out a sizable role for...
COLUMBIA, SC

