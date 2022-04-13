ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Walks pair in short outing

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wendelken issued two walks over one-third of an inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Wendelken came in to...

www.cbssports.com

WDEF

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson batting eighth for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at second base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Brendan Rodgers moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is...
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

List Of Pitchers To Throw No-Hitter In Dodgers History

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from potentially throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history in his 2022 regular season debut before Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the difficult decision to remove him. Had Kershaw gone the distance, he would have joined Sandy Koufax as the only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ 8-word message to Giants for breaking unwritten rule during blowout

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants played the second game of their series on Tuesday night, with the Giants emerging victorious by a score of 13-2. It seems like a normal, lopsided game between division rivals, right? Wrong. MLB history was made when Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in a regular season game. Then, Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused Padres coach Mike Shildt of yelling at him with racist undertones, though the two cleared the air the next day. On top of an already eventful game, there was a kerfuffle between the two clubs regarding baseball’s “unwritten rules.” With a nine-run lead, the Giants called for a stolen base, then later called for a bunt single to move a runner over, effectively trying to create more runs when they already had a massive lead. San Diego didn’t take kindly to it and let the Giants know with an 8-word message, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas in right field on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels utility-man Jose Rojas is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rojas will handle right field after Jo Adell was given a break against their intra-division opponents. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Rojas to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Maddon intentionally walks Seager ... with the bases loaded?!

ARLINGTON -- Angels manager Joe Maddon has long been known for being unconventional throughout his 19-year career as a Major League manager. But he took it to the extreme Friday, opting to intentionally walk Texas slugger Corey Seager with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning to bring home a run after the Rangers were already ahead.
ARLINGTON, TX
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Swings bats

Rojas (oblique) has begun swinging a bat, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. That's a seemingly quick progression for Rojas, who was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. The Diamondbacks are getting by at third base with a rotation of bodies until Rojas is ready to rejoin the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits solo homer

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Mets. Varsho hit a sixth-inning solo shot off Chris Bassitt, though that merely shrank the deficit to four runs. The homer was the first of the season for Varsho, who's still hitting just .150/.320/.300 on the season while striking out 32.0 percent of the time. He's at least getting regular playing time, sitting just once in the first seven games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save, striking out one and pitching the ninth inning of a 2-1 win Friday in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of the save opportunities to start the season, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. With Soto having pitched three of the last four games, Fullmer got the nod in the ninth. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Friday's lineup

Kelly is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Kelly is 0-for-15 with six strikeouts to begin the season and will take a seat for the third time in the past five games. Jose Herrera will work behind the plate Friday for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Makes first start

Hernandez started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Houston. Hernandez was recently called up from Triple-A Reno after the Diamondbacks optioned Drew Ellis, and Wednesday marked his first start. The moves are part of the team's ongoing carousel at third base. The organization is essentially biding its time until Josh Rojas (oblique) is healthy enough to man the hot corner, but until then, both Hernandez and Sergio Alcantara will get at-bats.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Angels' Max Stassi resting on Friday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Stassi will sit on Friday night after Kurt Suzuki was chosen as Friday's catcher for Reid Detmers. Per Baseball Savant on nine batted balls this season, Stassi has produced a 33.3% barrel rate and...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA

