Diamondbacks' J.B. Wendelken: Walks pair in short outing

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants played the second game of their series on Tuesday night, with the Giants emerging victorious by a score of 13-2. It seems like a normal, lopsided game between division rivals, right? Wrong. MLB history was made when Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach on the field in a regular season game. Then, Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused Padres coach Mike Shildt of yelling at him with racist undertones, though the two cleared the air the next day. On top of an already eventful game, there was a kerfuffle between the two clubs regarding baseball’s “unwritten rules.” With a nine-run lead, the Giants called for a stolen base, then later called for a bunt single to move a runner over, effectively trying to create more runs when they already had a massive lead. San Diego didn’t take kindly to it and let the Giants know with an 8-word message, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO