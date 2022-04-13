ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

'Vegan' Milk Recalled for Actually Containing Real Milk

By Allison Schonter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be time to check over the items in your fridge because an urgent recall for a popular milk product has just been issued. Coles Supermarkets Pty Ltd on April 8 issued a recall of its Coles Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The...

