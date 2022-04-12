ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook

Cover picture for the articleThis Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Illinois, east central Illinois, southeast Illinois and west central Illinois for Champaign-Christian-Clark-Clay-Coles-Crawford-Cumberland-De Witt- Douglas-Edgar-Effingham-Jasper-Lawrence-Logan-Macon-McLean-Menard-Morgan-Moultrie-Piatt-Richland-Sangamon-Scott-Shelby and Vermilion counties. ILZ038-042>046-048>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-132045- DAY ONE…TONIGHT… Wind gusts...

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touch down near Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Friday night near the Louisville area. The first, an EF-0 tornado, hit Breckinridge County around 10:20 p.m. NWS data shows the storm hit three miles southwest of Bewleyville and brought peak winds of about 80 miles per hour.
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Severe Weather#Central Illinois#Tornado
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

