Religion

5 Ways to Build Community This Ramadan

 3 days ago
Every year during Ramadan, I notice university students posting their “Ramadan adventures” and iftar meals at restaurants on Instagram and TikTok. As you browse through your social media, you might also come across posts depicting large iftar gatherings, gorgeous decor, and other extravagances commemorating our holy month. While these posts are...

Mashed

Why Firstborn Sons Might Fast For Passover

Food is essential to every Jewish occasion, but Passover — which runs from April 15-23 — takes the flourless cake. Even Seders that leave out readings of the "Haggadah" will tell the story of the spring holiday that celebrates the Jewish people's escape from slavery in Egypt simply by the food around the Seder plate. There's the hard-boiled egg (beitzah) that, per Food & Wine, honors "the festival offering which was brought to the Holy Temple." There are the bitter herbs (maror) that represent the hardships of the Israelites, and there's the wine, apple, and walnut mixture (charoset) that symbolizes the bricks and mortar they built during slavery. There are the spring greens (karpas) dipped in saltwater to symbolize tears, the lamb shank (zeroah) that represents the animal sacrifice Jews brought to the Holy Temple, and the matzo that resembles the unleavened bread eaten by the Jews on their journey to Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: The Timeless Rituals of Anticipation and Hope

For the Big Three, this time of year is a season for Ramadan, Easter, and Passover — observances of sacrifice, renewal, and reunion. No matter who we are in our faith practice – and even in our atheism — rituals are intended for children to absorb lessons in our inheritance. For our elderly – and I am quickly joining this category – these rituals are profound. Whatever condition we arrive in as we age, our faith tradition is entwined with our beings like woven cloth. I cannot imagine myself without my religious origin; I will always know by heart the melodies of my earliest faith ritual.
RELIGION
Fox News

At Passover we are reminded why rituals are important

Rituals have kept Jews alive for 3,500 years, 2,000 of which almost no Jews lived in their own land. America may not survive 300 years inside its own land. The ritual issue is a major reason. There is no more July Fourth. It's a day for hot dogs and BBQ. There is no more Memorial Day. In the past, you visited the gravesites of those who died protecting this country. Now, like the Fourth of July, it’s just a day off. Thanksgiving has become "Turkey Day" — and if the left has its way, it will be "Genocide Day."
RELIGION
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Carla Paton

Is Easter pagan in origin?

Easter is a celebration and holiday observed by millions of people worldwide in commemorating Jesus' resurrection from the dead, which the New Testament describes as occurring three days after his death at Calvary. It is also the day on which youngsters eagerly await the arrival of the Easter bunny and the delivery of their chocolate eggs.
#Mental Health#Quran#Ways To Build Community#Tiktok#Muslims
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
Parents Magazine

How To Explain Purim to Kids and Ways To Celebrate the Jewish Holiday

When you think of a Jewish holiday, what holiday springs to mind?. Most people don't think of the small but mighty holiday of Purim, but they should. It's got everything a great Jewish holiday should have. There's an inside joke that most Jewish holidays follow a certain formula: They tried to kill us. They failed. Let's eat. Purim has that and more! It's often described as a Jewish springtime version of Halloween. Though Purim is much older than Halloween—the celebration dating back to at least the first century BCE.
RELIGION
Teen Vogue

Trans Day of Visibility: 7 Trans People Share What Brings Them Joy

As Trans Day of Visibility dawns this year, it’s against a grim background: 2022 is on track to be a record-breakingly bad year for anti-trans legislation in state houses across the country. In Texas, parents are under investigation for helping their children access gender-affirming care (though a judge temporarily halted those investigations, pending a court hearing). South Dakota has become the 10th state in the country to bar transgender girls and women from participating on female sports’ teams. Because of bills attempting to ban access to gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, a new report from the Williams Institute estimates that more than a third of young trans people are at risk of losing medical care. And these are only a few examples of the bills and laws that have transgender activists raising the alarm on the anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country.
SOCIETY
News 12

Brooklyn learning center gathers supplies to donate to Ukraine

A learning center in Bushwick teamed up with the community to gather supplies for Ukrainians in need. The Ace Integration Head Start Center worked with Brooklyn residents and the families of students who are Ukrainian immigrants to collect baby supplies and medical and personal care items at a local playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
deseret.com

First Presidency celebrates life and mission of Jesus Christ with 2022 Easter message

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its 2022 Easter message Wednesday celebrating the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, issued the following Easter message from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
yr.media

Celebrating With Unity, Joy on One of The Most Sacred Christian Holidays

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. For as long as I can remember, Easter has always been the most significant Christian celebration of the year for my family. Although different denominations celebrate this holy day with slight variations, the meaning remains the same. God’s son died on Good Friday and rose again on Easter Sunday in order to save all of humanity. It’s the only death that brings joy instead of sadness to me and my fellow churchgoers.
FESTIVAL
Shropshire Star

Reconciliation, generosity and love in bishops' Easter messages

Leaders mark Good Friday by reflecting on difficult times at home and war in Europe. Bishops across the region have spoken of reconciliation, generosity and helping those in need in their Easter messages. In his Easter Message, The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave - whose diocese...
RELIGION
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

